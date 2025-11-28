Royals DMC: Your Partner in Achieving Top-Tier Childcare Quality!





Are you ready to stop hoping for higher quality and start guaranteeing it? I am Charshea Green an Early Childhood Consultant, and I specialize in providing the high-impact Technical Assistance (TA) programs need to move beyond compliance and establish sustainable, revenue-generating quality.I work exclusively with childcare centers and providers ready to make a definitive investment in their future. My proprietary, results-driven process fast-tracks your program's success.





The Next Step is Action: My Contracted Value Proposition

You won't receive generic advice. You will receive a comprehensive partnership with a customized quality action plan with measurable milestones. I am currently contracting the following bundled service packaged in starter package, core package or premium package.





• ✅ Guaranteed QRIS/Accreditation Elevation: Focused TA to achieve higher quality ratings and secure national accreditation (e.g., NAEYC).

• ✅ Intensive Leadership & Staff Coaching: On-site and virtual mentoring to resolve staff performance issues, improve adult-child interactions, and boost retention.

• ✅ Curriculum Fidelity & Assessment Implementation: Ensuring your chosen curriculum is implemented with integrity, linked directly to child assessment data, and driving learning outcomes.

• ✅ Operational Excellence Audits: Comprehensive review and revision of policies, manuals, and licensing readiness to maximize efficiency and minimize risk.

This partnership is designed to maximize staff retention, secure your program's reputation, and significantly improve operational efficiency and more.





Ready to Guarantee Your Program's Success?

If your center is prepared to elevate its standards and lock in a plan for sustainable excellence, let's discuss your contract.Schedule your complimentary 30-minute Contract Consultation today.





Charshea Green

• Email: [email protected]

• Phone: 414-349-5741

• Website/Booking Link: www.royalsdmc.com