Landlord Association, LLC Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Perfect for the small property owners or new landlords.
You will have access to all workshops, resource library, member directory, and online portal.
Valid for one year
Perfect for Property managers or landlords with multiple units.
Includes Individual benefits plus vendor discounts, featured business listing, and one free guest pass per event.
Valid for one year
Early supporters helping to establish the association.
Lifetime recognition as a Founding Member, discounted dues for the first 3 years, and VIP recognition at events.
*one-time charter rate
Valid for one year
Contractors, service providers, or real estate professionals.
Includes marketing opportunities, event sponsorship access, and logo placement on website and newsletters
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!