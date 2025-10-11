Charity Unite

Landlord Association, LLC Memberships

Individual Member
$95

Valid for one year

Perfect for the small property owners or new landlords.

You will have access to all workshops, resource library, member directory, and online portal.

Professional Member
$195

Valid for one year

Perfect for Property managers or landlords with multiple units.

Includes Individual benefits plus vendor discounts, featured business listing, and one free guest pass per event.

Founding Member (Limited Time Offer)
$150

Valid for one year

Early supporters helping to establish the association.

Lifetime recognition as a Founding Member, discounted dues for the first 3 years, and VIP recognition at events.

*one-time charter rate

Business / Vendor Partner
$250

Valid for one year

Contractors, service providers, or real estate professionals.

Includes marketing opportunities, event sponsorship access, and logo placement on website and newsletters

