Want to attract Chickadees and house wrens to your yard? Peterson nest box kits can be coordinated for pickup at the Whitefish Bay Farmer’s Market!





Kits can be purchased for $20.00 and a preassembled box will be purchased for $25.00. We accept checks made out to the Whitefish Bay Garden Club or electronically via Zeffy. These kits are a great project for families and help support the birds in our community!