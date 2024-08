Do you need a breather? Want to go shopping without your little helper(s)? Every parent deserves a moment of peace, especially as we approach the busiest holiday season! Leave your child(ren) with us. For a few hours, we will engage your child with games, activities, and a movie! Pizza for dinner and a snack will be provided. Please register for the event by Sunday, December 17, 2023. Tickets are limited. First come, first served.