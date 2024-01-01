Spirit of Tomorrow Luncheon (2024)

Image Caption

The Spirit of Tomorrow Awards were initiated in 1996 to recognize outstanding school-business partnerships within the Anchorage School District. At that time there were 190 partnerships. Today there are more than 400 thriving partnerships with new ones under development each day.

Award nominations are taken each year from ASD principals, SBP coordinators, teachers and community members. The selection committee is made up of SBP Board members and uses the following criteria to select award winners: