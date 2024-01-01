Logo
Spirit of Tomorrow Luncheon (2024)

Cuddy Hall, 3400 Seawolf Dr, Anchorage, AK 99508, USA

                                       


                               

History

                   

    SOT Logo Image Caption

    The Spirit of Tomorrow Awards were initiated in 1996 to recognize outstanding school-business partnerships within the Anchorage School District. At that time there were 190 partnerships. Today there are more than 400 thriving partnerships with new ones under development each day.

    Award nominations are taken each year from ASD principals, SBP coordinators, teachers and community members. The selection committee is made up of SBP Board members and uses the following criteria to select award winners:

    • History of partnership including dedication to the continued success of SBP
    • Commitment & collaboration
    • Benefits and overall student & community impact
    • Outstanding integration of best practices
    • Reciprocal benefits
            
