To celebrate the launch of our merch store, we are going to conduct a raffle over 2 days. We want people to use the QR code to go to the page and enter their name (and potentially their number if it is needed). Then, over those 2 days, we will do hourly drawings for people to win merch. We'd like the winners to be picked randomly and automated so that it notifies the winner. No fundraising or money involved.