Metro Denver is experiencing an affordable housing crisis and is rapidly becoming a place where only those with incomes well over $100,000 can afford to live comfortably. The median price of a single-family home has more than doubled in the last few years and Denver and is consistently near $600,000.

Habitat for Humanity is part of the solution, and you can join us this holiday season through the Gingerbread Build! Together, we can provide hope for families that they can realize their dreams of owning a home!

Every dollar raised during our Gingerbread Build supports our affordable homeownership program at Mountain View Community Homes in Aurora. Your efforts provide hope for future homeowners at Mountain View like Gladys and Kiseka, and their four children.

Read more about their journey to the United States and how homeownership is changing the trajectory of their life.

With the support of people like you, Gladys and Kiseka can realize their dreams of owning a home and provide a safe, comfortable place for their kids as they grow.