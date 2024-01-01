San Marco Preservation Hall Additional Hour

After Hours Events – If you wish to extend your event time before 8 a.m. or after 10 p.m., or to purchase hours additional to your package, there will be a charge of $300 per hour, up to a maximum of two additional hours, based on Hall availability. Arrangements and payment must be made at least 30 days in advance of Event for extra event time. Events that run 20 minutes or more past the scheduled times listed on Page One of the Events and Facility Use Agreement Contract may be charged the additional hourly rate of $300 at the discretion of the Coordinator and SMPS Board of Directors.





Please refer to Page Five of the Events and Facility Use Agreement Contract for questions concerning After Hours Events.