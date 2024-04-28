Confrérie des Chevaliers du Tastevin - Minnesota Sous Commanderie
Sunday April 28th, 2024 Restaurant ALMA

528 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA

Dear Chevaliers,

We will meet Sunday April 28th, 2024, for our first 2024 dinner hosted by Christine Harden and Lee Kitzenberg. Attendance will be limited to 32 people therefore priority will be given to members and their spouse /companion. We need a firm commitment by April 7 so please mail your check prior to that date.

Date: Sunday April 28th, 2024,
Time: 5PM
Place:
ALMA
528 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, NN 55414
Attire: Black tie or dark suit w/ Decoration
Price: $200/member and spouse/companion; $ 250 per guest

Please make your check payable to: Confrerie des Chevaliers du Tastevin
Please mail to Jacques Stassart, 855 H Falls Passage, St Paul, MN 55116

IN VINO VERITAS

SIncerely,
Jacques Stassart
[email protected]
Mobile 651-834-1518

LOCATION

Restaurant ALMA, 55414

