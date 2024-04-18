WCRSA 2024 Fiesta Kickoff Mixer

🎉 Hola amigas!





Get ready to fiesta for our Spring Membership Mixer on April 18th, 2024, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. Kickoff Fiesta with Women's Council and join us for an afternoon filled with networking, delicious food, refreshing drinks, vibrant vendors, and exciting giveaways, all with a festive fiesta twist!





🌺 Event Highlights:

Networking : Connect with fellow real estate professionals in a lively and festive atmosphere.

: Connect with fellow real estate professionals in a lively and festive atmosphere. Fiesta Food and Drinks : Indulge in mouthwatering fiesta-inspired cuisine and refreshing drinks to keep the party going!

: Indulge in mouthwatering fiesta-inspired cuisine and refreshing drinks to keep the party going! Vendor Marketplace : Explore our vibrant vendor marketplace featuring products and services offered by some of San Antonio's Premiere Women Business Owners!

: Explore our vibrant vendor marketplace featuring products and services offered by some of San Antonio's Premiere Women Business Owners! Fiesta Fun Giveaways: Win fabulous prizes throughout the evening, adding even more excitement to the fiesta!

Whether you're a seasoned real estate agent or new to the industry, this fiesta-themed networking event is the perfect opportunity to build connections and celebrate your success.

Date: April 18th, 2024Time: 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Location: Picks Bar





¡Vámonos! RSVP today and join us for a fiesta like no other! We can't wait to see you there! 🎊