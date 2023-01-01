CC & Co. Parent Boosters Brackets - March Madness

Here is more information ...

The Core dancers of CC & Co. Dance Complex are going to Nationals in June. We are so proud of their hard work and dedication to this incredible art form!





We are currently fundraising to help cover the costs of our upcoming National Dance Competition expenses. Our National Dance Competition this year is hosted by Hollywood Vibe in Orlando, Florida from June 25th -30th 2023. We are so thrilled to have this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase our incredibly talented dancers.