Black NSA's Silent Auction

Close More Gigs with a Killer Event Sizzle Reel





Get your event sizzle reel professional created by Cicospace when you place the winning bid on a 1 day speaker video session with Aaron Knipp and his team.





Cicospace is a community focused content house for keynote speakers and thought leaders. We have strategic partners with leaders in keynote industry to insure we are setting the standard in content production. Our headquarters are in Scottsdale, however we have several studios across the western half of the United States.





Cicospace is a Content House For Keynote Speakers





What is a content house? As a thought leader you are in constant development of your IP, therefore, you are also in constant development of the content you provide. This means updated stage footage, updated demo reels, updated interviews.





Cicospace is your new partner in content production. Below you will see a list of what we are known for.





Demo Reel Production - Interview Style Footage - Podcast Filming - Stage Footage - Live Keynote Recording - Youtube Videos - Repurposed Social Media Videos - Audience Reactions - Workshop Filming - Professional Stage Pictures - Event Sizzles - and more...



The winner will be announced at the end of the BNSA Awards Night.