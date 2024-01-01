Walk For Tail Wags

Welcome to the Humane Society of Raleigh County first ever virtual dog walk !

How does a virtual dog walk work ? Simple, you and your furry friend go on a 1 mile walk anytime from May 1st through May 31st ! The location and what day or days you walk is completely up to you ! Not a huge fan of walks and preferer more scenic views ? Not a problem you can go on a 1 mile hike, jog, run or anything !

During your walk make sure to snap a cute pic of you and your furry friend and post it to social media and tag us in it !



