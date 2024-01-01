Humane Society of Raliegh County
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Walk For Tail Wags

Welcome to the Humane Society of Raleigh County first ever virtual dog walk !

How does a virtual dog walk work ? Simple, you and your furry friend go on a 1 mile walk anytime from May 1st through May 31st ! The location and what day or days you walk is completely up to you ! Not a huge fan of walks and preferer more scenic views ? Not a problem you can go on a 1 mile hike, jog, run or anything ! 

During your walk make sure to snap a cute pic of you and your furry friend and post it to social media and tag us in it !


common:freeFormsBy