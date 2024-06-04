Shine Together Fun Run/ Walk Event for special need families: Participant Registration

Greetings!





My name Cheryl Williams and I am the Founder/Executive Director of the Shine Project Foundation 501c3. We are a small nonprofit based in Carlsbad, California. Our mission is to provide free enrichment and inclusive events for children with special needs and their families. I am partnering with Barn Burners Run Club and Bitty and Beau’s to host the Inaugural Shine Together Fun Run/Walk with a community fair to follow in Charlotte on 4/6/24 at 10am to 12pm. This is a free inclusive community event for special needs families. This is not only a great a way to support local special needs families but it is an opportunity to spread awareness and bridge the gap to help create a more inclusive community. We hope that you can join us for this event. Please complete the registration to participate. The Fun Run will begin and end at Bitty and Beau's Coffee, participants will have the choice of doing the 1, 2, or 3 mile option that will be around the area close to the store and running trail, and then the fair will follow at a near by location. The fair is free and open to the public. There will be retail, food, and community resource vendors. Please share and promote on all social media platforms and tag @theshineprojectfoundation. Fun for all!





If you know of any neurodiverse small businesses/vendors or organizations that benefit special needs families that would be interested in being a part of the post Fun Run/ Walk fair, please have them contact me to participate, cheryl@theshineprojectfoundation. We are currently seeking your help with any sponsorship and in-kind donations to make this event possible. If you are interested in being a financial sponsor to help us purchase 100 event t-shirts or providing any in-kind donations (items for the goodie bags, gift cards, or products) for the families participating. Also, if you would like more information about us, click here to learn more THE SHINE PROJECT FOUNDATION. Thank you for your time and consideration. Together we can all SHINE! #GOODTIMESGREATCAUSE