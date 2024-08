Welcome to our online shop!





Our Hālau is fundraising to compete against other groups from Hawai’i and around the world in the Iā ‘Oe E Ka Lā hula competition. Any remaining funds, if any, will go toward materials and costumes for members of Hālau Ho’okahi I Ka Hula, keeping in line with our nonprofit’s mission to perpetuate the culture. Please browse our selection and find the perfect items for you.





Mahalo,

Hālau Kalikopuakalehua