NIMBLE Internship Fund

National Institute for Mentoring Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs (NIMBLE at nimblemindset.org) is a 501 (c) (3) with a global presence. Our mission is to mentor female entrepreneurs in vulnerable communities towards sustainable, profitable enterprises solving local and global challenges.





NIMBLE's global Startup Incubators, Design Challenges and Female Empowerment programs scaffold the entrepreneurship process and foster the nimble mindset with the objective of improving gender equity, supporting the development of innovative ideas and micro businesses to addresses the world's challenges.





The Internship Fund allows us to hire bright young men and women to aid in our effort to mentor and train female entrepreneurs in vulnerable communities. These interns will work alongside each other and our senior members to gain valuable experience in the field and build a passion for improving our global community. Funds are primarily allocated to interns who are not receiving funding from other sources. Your donation helps NIMBLE grow and enact change, empowering women in a powerful, sustainable way.





