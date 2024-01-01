Black Funders Network Mentorship Interest Form

This Black Funders Network Member Mentorship Interest Form is designed to create meaningful connections and foster professional growth within our community. By filling out this form, you can express your interest in becoming a mentor or seeking mentorship.





This effort aims to harness our network's collective wisdom, experience, and expertise to encourage mutual learning, support, and advancement. Whether you are a seasoned professional eager to share your knowledge or someone looking for guidance and insights in your career, this form will help us match you with the right individuals to achieve your goals.





We believe your participation in this mentorship program will help build a stronger, more connected community dedicated to excellence and empowerment in the funding sector.





Once you submit your interest form, we will review your information and contact you when we have identified a potential pairing. Thank you for being a vital part of our network! If you have any questions, contact us at [email protected].