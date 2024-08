Please use this Zeffy form to pay for camp fees.





Disclaimer. Zeffy allows us to accept credit card payments for fees under $499 without a fee. Any payments over $499 will be directed to an ACH payment.

We also accept

Zelle - [email protected]

Check - "Poway Hebrew School"

Venmo - @BlumaRubenfeld

Cashapp - $cgipoway





You can choose to donate to Zeffy or not.