Holly Near In Concert: Celebrating 50 Years of Music & Activism

Holly Near has been singing for a more equitable world for over 50 creative years. She is an insightful storyteller through her music, committed to keeping the work rooted in contemporary activism. Respected around the world for her music and activism, Holly released her 31st album in 2018.

One of the most powerful, consistent, and outspoken singers of our time, her concerts elevate spirits and inspire activism. A skilled performer, Holly is an outspoken ambassador for peace who brings to the stage a unique integration of world consciousness, spiritual discovery, and theatricality.

Holly’s joy and passion continue to inspire people to join in her celebration of the human spirit. Equally compelling at her shows and through recordings, Holly’s music fully engages listeners in the world around them —speaking to anyone who believes in peace, justice, and feminism; a wonderful spectrum of humanity.