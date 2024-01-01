Shut Up & Read Member Retreat 2024!

Bookworms Unite! "Shut Up & Read!" Weekend at The Deeply Rooted Church

Calling all book lovers! This retreat is your haven for quiet reading, delicious meals, and optional book discussions. Recharge, reconnect, and escape into the written word. Register today!





Deepen Your Roots: Member Retreat with The Deeply Rooted Church Community!

Calling all members of The Deeply Rooted Church Community!

Join us for a weekend of fostering connection, celebrating our shared journey, and deepening your roots within our vibrant community. This retreat is a potluck-style gathering, so bring a dish to share and come ready to connect with your fellow members!

Open to All, But Space is Limited:

Non-members are welcome to attend this retreat; however, due to limited space, we kindly ask that you contact us in advance to ensure we can accommodate everyone. Please call Wade Mueller at (715) 574-5288 or text Quill at (612) 383-9741 to reserve your spot. Please note that paid members will be given preference due to limited resources.

A Weekend of Connection and Celebration:

This retreat is designed to offer a space for relaxation, rejuvenation, and fostering deeper connections within our community. We'll have engaging activities, workshops, or opportunities for open conversation (depending on the retreat theme). It's a chance to share experiences, explore your spiritual journey with others, and celebrate the bonds that unite us.

Don't miss this opportunity to deepen your roots within The Deeply Rooted Church Community! Register today and join us for a weekend of connection and celebration!