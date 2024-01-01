Dance of the Soul Music Concert 2024

Join us for our10th one-of-a-kind musical extravaganza with live orchestra.





High-octane performance rollicking with Bollywood dance songs and soul stirring Sufiana qawwalis.





Tickets





General Seating $ 30.00

Preferred Seating $ 50.00

VIP Seating $100.00





An Important Message to Our Guests!

Unlike other payment platforms, Zeffy does not charge you or Westchester Music of India Group any transaction fees.

However, the platform does give you the option to add a tip to help Zeffy keep running its services for non-profit organizations.

If you don't want to add a tip, in the confirmation message, just choose Other in the drop-down menu and then enter $0.