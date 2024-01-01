March Heroes Retreat Fundraiser

The Agape Heroes Foundation proudly presents a transformative retreat for our esteemed Veterans and First Responders. Our aim is to offer a nurturing and restorative experience to those who've dedicated their lives to service. This retreat is a profound opportunity for spiritual healing, self-discovery, and reconnection.





We're inviting you to be an integral part of this journey. Our goal in 2024 is to raise $12,000 per retreat offering, reducing the out-of-pocket expense for each hero to a minimal $100 contribution for a retreat valued in excess of $1,500 per participant based on offerings across the globe.





Here's how your donations can directly support our heroes:





Nourishment Sponsor - $50: Cover the cost of all meals for one hero, ensuring they have nutritious sustenance throughout the retreat.





Restful Haven Sponsor - $150: Provide 3-day lodging for one hero, offering a safe and comfortable space for rest and reflection.





Growth and Healing Sponsor - $300: Sponsor integration sessions and workshops for one hero, facilitating personal growth and emotional healing.





Comprehensive Care Sponsor - $500: Cover half of the retreat expenses, including aftercare for one hero, supporting their journey of recovery and reintegration.





Heroic Sponsor - $800: Fully sponsor one hero, covering their entire retreat expenses and allowing them to attend with minimal financial worry.





For generous donations exceeding $1,000, we encourage you to contact us directly to discuss how your substantial contribution can further our mission. Likewise, if you’re interested in sponsoring an entire retreat, please reach out to us for more information.





Special Acknowledgment for Our Donors:





As a token of our gratitude and to keep you closely connected with the impact of your generosity, all donors will receive an exclusive newsletter. This newsletter will chronicle the journey and progress of the participants, offering you a window into how your contributions are transforming lives. Witness firsthand the powerful stories of spiritual healing, growth, and resilience that you helped make possible. It’s our way of ensuring that you’re not just a donor, but a valued member of our community, sharing in every step of this transformative experience.





Stewardship of Additional Funds:





In the spirit of continuous support and sustainable impact, any funds raised beyond our goal will be diligently carried forward to our next scheduled retreat. This ensures that your generosity extends its reach, providing ongoing opportunities for healing and growth for even more heroes in the future. Each contribution not only supports the immediate needs of this retreat but also sows seeds for future events, amplifying the positive ripple effect of your kindness.





Every donation, large or small, plays a crucial role in bringing this life-changing retreat to fruition. Join us in empowering our heroes towards a path of spiritual healing and resilience.









With gratitude,

Sergio Saenz

Founder - Agape Heroes Foundation

[email protected]

(346) 276-4622







