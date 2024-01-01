Hackensack Community Rain Garden Information and Design Session

Learn more about a community rain garden that will be installed at Hackensack High School and share you Rain garden will be installed in the center area in the picture.r thoughts on how it should be designed. This session will be on Zoom. The link will be provided in your ticket or confirmation email.





The Community Rain Garden will be installed June 1, as part of a community and environmental festival called Boost the Block Goes Green. The event will be produced by Greater Bergen Community Action and the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation.



















