The Captivating Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is offering Virtual MIP Refresher Training! The training will be held virtually on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 6pm.





This training is open to all financial members in good standing, who have been previously MIP Certified.





Registration will open 3/29/2024 and will close 4/8/2024.





The Zoom will open at 5:45pm and the zoom will stop admitting Sorors at 6pm.