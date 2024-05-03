Logo
NCMS Palmetto Chapter 51
NCMS Palmetto Chapter Second Quarter Meeting 2024

Virtual Meeting, Via Webex

Meeting Date/Time:                      MAY 03, 2024 (1.0 CEUs as approved by ______)

Meeting Location:                           VIRTUAL via WebEx: NCMS Chapter 51 Second Quarter WebEx Meeting                                                                Networking offered at Fluor, Greenville and ATI, Summerville

 

 

9:00-10:00 am        Networking Breakfast for In-Person Attendees

  • Lowcountry (Summerville) Government Guests: TBD
  • Upstate (Greenville) Government Guests: TBD               

                                 

10:00–11:00am      Virtual Session Begins 

  • Pledge of Allegiance 
  • Training Session and Q&A (TBD) 

 

11:00-11:30am      NCMS Business Meeting  

 

        Old Business

  • Secretary Report/Prior Meeting Minutes
  • Treasurer Report 

                                   New Business & Committee Updates

  • ISP Program & Anniversary Reminders  
  • Seminar Committee: Short Presentation
  • Poster Committee: Submission Review

11:30 am         Wrap-Up and Adjourn Business Meeting

                        Virtual Session Ends  

 

12:00pm          In-Person Attendees: Lunch 

(on your own – location hosts will provide more information)

