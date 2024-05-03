NCMS Palmetto Chapter Second Quarter Meeting 2024

Meeting Date/Time: MAY 03, 2024 (1.0 CEUs as approved by ______)
Meeting Location: VIRTUAL via WebEx: NCMS Chapter 51 Second Quarter WebEx Meeting Networking offered at Fluor, Greenville and ATI, Summerville
9:00-10:00 am Networking Breakfast for In-Person Attendees
- Lowcountry (Summerville) Government Guests: TBD
- Upstate (Greenville) Government Guests: TBD
10:00–11:00am Virtual Session Begins
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Training Session and Q&A (TBD)
11:00-11:30am NCMS Business Meeting
Old Business
- Secretary Report/Prior Meeting Minutes
- Treasurer Report
New Business & Committee Updates
- ISP Program & Anniversary Reminders
- Seminar Committee: Short Presentation
- Poster Committee: Submission Review
11:30 am Wrap-Up and Adjourn Business Meeting
Virtual Session Ends
12:00pm In-Person Attendees: Lunch
(on your own – location hosts will provide more information)