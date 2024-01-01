Mother's Day Roses

Buy a rose for your sweetie (or show yourself a little love) and support a great cause at the same time! Mission Committee will once again be selling beautiful single red roses with leatherleaf, an attractive red ribbon, in clear sleeve for Mother's Day, which is May 12. Cost is $10 per rose. All proceeds benefit Wings of Refuge in Ames, which helps women recover from a life of sexual exploitation. The deadline for orders is Sunday, May 5 and we will have your rose(s) ready for your beloved on Mother’s Day morning! While you are at it, get one for your mother in law too! Questions? Contact Mission Committee Elder Jennifer Morris or the office.