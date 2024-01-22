



Chefs for Palestine: A Night of Education, Empowerment, and Solidarity

Join us for an evening of delicious culinary bites, education, and empowerment at the Arab American Museum on Monday January 22 at 6 PM.

In response to the ongoing situation in Palestine, we've expanded our event to include a 30-minute teach-in session focused on raising awareness, fostering understanding, and empowering our community to make a positive impact.

Event Highlights:

• Culinary Delights: Enjoy diverse array of small bites crafted by incredible local chefs, each contributing their unique offerings.

• Teach-In Session: a 30-minute educational experience, delving into the cultural, historical, and humanitarian aspects of Palestine. Knowledge is a powerful tool, and together, we can make a difference.

• Letter-Writing and Postcard Station: We'll have a dedicated area where you can write letters and send postcards to legislators demanding a Ceasefire in Palestine.

• Book and Merchandise Corner: Explore a selection of books, jewelry, apparel, and other items that celebrate Palestinian culture. Your purchase will not only contribute to our cause but also help support local businesses.

Location:

Arab American Museum

Date: January 22, 2024 at 6 PM

Together, We Stand:

In times of hardship, unity and education become our greatest allies. Let's come together to learn, share, and support the people of Palestine. Every action, no matter how small, is critical and valuable during these times.