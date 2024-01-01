Knowman Learning Basketball Camp with @hoopFinesse



As-salāmu ʿalaykum dear community members,





We are pleased to invite you to an evening of basketball at the Islamic Center of Cleveland on Saturday, April 20th at 6:30 PM. This free event is a wonderful opportunity for our youth to engage in healthy competition and build camaraderie.



Please register in advance to help us ensure a well-organized event for everyone involved.

While registration is free, we welcome any donations to support our ongoing programs and initiatives. Your generosity helps us continue to serve our community effectively. JazakAllahu Khair for your support, and we look forward to seeing you on the court!