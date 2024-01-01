Logo
Knowman Learning
Payment method*
Or pay another way
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA, their Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. By confirming your payment, you agree to Zeffy's Privacy Policy.

Knowman Learning Basketball Camp with @hoopFinesse

6055 W 130th St, Cleveland, OH 44130, USA


As-salāmu ʿalaykum dear community members,

We are pleased to invite you to an evening of basketball at the Islamic Center of Cleveland on Saturday, April 20th at 6:30 PM. This free event is a wonderful opportunity for our youth to engage in healthy competition and build camaraderie. 

Please register in advance to help us ensure a well-organized event for everyone involved.

While registration is free, we welcome any donations to support our ongoing programs and initiatives. Your generosity helps us continue to serve our community effectively. JazakAllahu Khair for your support, and we look forward to seeing you on the court!

Free forms by