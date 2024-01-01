



Prize #1 – 2 tickets to a concert of your choice

(see attached concert list)

Prize #2 - $100 gift card to The Palm Restaurant



Why is this raffle so important?

All proceeds will go to the ALS Association.

ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. By supporting the ALS Foundation, we can contribute to research, patient care, and advocacy efforts aimed at finding a cure and improving the lives of those affected by ALS.



