Dolly Parton autographed Doggy Parton Bowl bundle!

Calling all Dolly Parton and dog lovers! Let’s keep the Dolly Parton fun going with a chance for YOU to win an autographed doggy Parton dog bowl and toy bundle! Bundle will include a Dolly Parton autographed Doggy Parton dog bowl, doggy parton dog guitar toy, and pawtographed "Moxie Makes a Difference" book with plushie.





Read below for the details on how to enter!





Here's what you need to do to enter:

1. Follow Adventures with Moxie (if you have social media). ✔️

2. Share THIS post on your timeline

3. Purchase as many chances as you want! 1 raffle ticket for $10 or 10 tickets for $50. 100% of your donation will go towards funding a service dog for an individual in need.





Mark your calendars and join us live on our facebook and instagram page February 3rd where the lucky winner will be chosen using a random generator. So, fetch those tickets, spread the word, and let’s make a difference together!