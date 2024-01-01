2024 Adventure to Yankee Stadium

YDA IS GOING TO YANKEE STADIUM
Ready for a grand slam adventure?
Join Youth Directions & Alternatives for a chance to see the famous pinstripes hit the field!
FREE
Wednesday, June 5th
4:00 - 11:30 PM
Includes:
-Transportation to and from Yankee Stadium from YDA @ 324 Main Street, Northport, NY 11768
-Admission to game
Open to youth grades 5 - 12 - MUST COMPLETE PERMISSION SLIP/WAIVER TO ATTEND
Youth are responsible for the purchase of food and beverages at the stadium.
Please note: Canon Cameras is the corporate sponsor of this event, which requires all attendees to complete a release waiver to be photographed at the game.