Artio’s Writing Den

Nov 15-17th

Seeking a Writer's Retreat to ignite your creativity? Your search ends here! Release Your Inner Writer at Artio's Writing Den, to be held on November 15-17, 2024.





Amidst the charming rustic setting of Deeply Rooted Church, this retreat offers a sanctuary for you to concentrate on your writing, engage with fellow aspiring authors, and indulge in a warm, enriching weekend alongside other Pagans.





This weekend is dedicated to the deity Artio, however, you do not have to work with Artio to appreciate





Who is Artio?





Artio, a respected Celtic bear deity, is frequently linked with Mercury, the Roman/Gaulish god of communication. In certain portrayals, they are represented as genderfluid. They are known as the original "Mama Bear," symbolizing strength and protection however they are also represented as a masculine warrior and a gender-neutral spirit of the woods.





Regrettably, a significant portion of Artio's lore has been forgotten over time. The influence this captivating deity had on our ancestors may remain forever unknown to us. The lack of what is known about Artio may make them the perfect muse for inspiring new stories and other works of writing. Artio may be the perfect deity for those interested in UPG (unverified personal gnosis) or self-created lore.





As writers within the Pagan community, we have the chance to create new legends and recover much of what has been forgotten.





This weekend, we will pay tribute to Artio by providing a space for Pagan writers to create new stories, write poems, and engage in various creative writing activities. These projects don't need to be centered on Artio; they can encompass various subjects, including poetry, fiction, non-fiction, short stories, or novel excerpts! We embrace the powerful Magick of the imagination!





We will also perform a small (optional attendance) ritual honoring Artio in all their glory! Please bring an offering of baked goods or other sweets for Artio.





Are you nervous about sharing your work with others?





No writing expertise is required to join this weekend! This is a safe-space for all Pagan folks to practice their craft! You will not be obligated to share what you write, however, we encourage you to have some time to shine! Our primary goal is to enjoy ourselves, inspire each other, and write with passion! We welcome writers of all skill levels! Bad poetry, campy fiction, and nerdy cross-overs are welcome!





For more introverted folks, please know that you are not required to attend any portion of the retreat. You are free to explore and work in our 160 acres of forest! Please dress appropriately.

What to expect from this weekend:





Depending on the weather and how many people show up, we may have to move this schedule around to

accommodate everyone. We try to be flexible for our community, so please let us know if you need any assistance. Thank you for your patience.





Friday, November 15th





4:00 PM: Arrive at Deeply Rooted Church.





6:00 PM: Gather for a welcoming dinner featuring a hearty stew with root vegetables. (Please let us know ahead of time if you have any dietary restrictions or allergies.) As a tribute to Artio, the Celtic bear deity, we will dedicate our meal to them.





7:00 PM: Share your favorite piece of literature. Choose a passage from a book, poem, or other fictional work that resonates with you. While we encourage Pagan-related selections, all genres are welcome. Let's celebrate the power of storytelling and connect through our shared love of words.









Saturday, November 16th:





8:00 AM: Coffee & Potluck Breakfast (Some food will be provided however we encourage you to bring something if you have special dietary requirements.)





10:00 AM: Morning Meditation with Artio. We will begin with some basic breathing exercises to get ourselves grounded and ready to write. This indoor guided meditation will be a walk with Artio to help us get in the zone.





11:00 AM: Let’s write and read some bad poetry! Bring your fictional flops or over-the-top pieces to the group (or write some on the fly, if you’re able!) Being able to laugh at ourselves is a powerful tool in uncovering who we are as writers!





12:00 PM: Potluck lunch. Please bring a dish to pass. Some simple staples will be provided such as peanut butter and jelly, chips, soda, etc.





1:00 PM: Creative writing groups! We’ll be breaking into groups and going over some exercises to help us write.





2:30 PM - 4:00 PM: Time to write! Bring a pen and paper, charged laptop, or other writing device of your choice.

Enjoy some free, quiet time, to express yourself. (Please keep in mind that Deeply Rooted Church’s solar array does not have enough electricity to power a hoard of laptops.)





4:30 PM: Pre-ritual talk. We’ll discuss Artio, a bit of their history, and how the ritual will progress. This will be a simple ritual to help folks who are looking for more inspiration in their writing pursuits.





5:30 PM: A simple ritual to Artio. If you feel inclined, you may offer some of your written words to them.





6:30 PM: Potluck dinner. Please bring a dish to pass. The rest of the evening will be casual socialization. BYOB





Sunday, November 17th





8:00 AM: Start your day with a farewell potluck breakfast and enjoy one last cup of coffee together.





9:00 AM: Gather for a closing ceremony honoring Artio. Share your experiences and reflections from the retreat, and express your gratitude to Artio for the inspiration and connection they have provided.





10:00 AM: Share final words and well wishes with your fellow writers.





11:00 AM: Depart with a sense of accomplishment and a renewed passion for writing.



































