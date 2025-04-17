Jog for Jax is a 5k charity walk/run hosted by The For You Foundation, a nonprofit that strives to provide financial assistance to mothers who have experienced pregnancy or infant loss.





Whether you walk, run, or cheer from the sidelines, your participation helps honor the little lives that left us too soon and brings comfort to those navigating unimaginable grief.





Goals of the race

-To raise awareness about pregnancy and infant loss

-To raise money to provide financial assistance to bereaved mothers

-To create a sense of community between local families who have experienced loss.