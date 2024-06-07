Thank you for your support to Hope Ministries which benefits the men at His House of Hope and the women at Northwoods Living Hope in Phillips, WI. Here are the details for the event:





Date: 9/14/2024

5K run/walk (you also have the choice to do 1mile or 2)

Time: 9am Registration and 10am start time

Fun, Food, and Silent Auction items, Plus....





Participants: All participants will be encouraged to fundraise. We appreciate any amount raised but prizes are involved! A friendly competition to ask friends and family to sponsor you on your own webpage and compete for prizes! Thank you so much for making a difference in the lives of men in women.

Donors: Click on the donate button and choose who you'd like to donate too! Thank you for changing lives!





Goal to raise $40,000!!!! Let's do it!