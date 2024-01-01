Logo
San Pedro Waterfront Arts District
ArmChair ArtWalk with Cornerstone Theater

Cornerstone Cast and Crew discuss 'Pedro Play'


In an on-line conversation, Cornerstone Theater will revisit elements of their very successful Pedro Play, an original work performed at the historic Warner Grand Theatre last fall. 


This special ArmChair ArtWalk Tour will feature appearances by cast members, and  staff revisiting their experiences from the original production, written by Juliette Carrillo.


Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84039538206


Gratefully made possible by a Creative Connections grant from the Long Beach Arts Council.

