ABPA Foundation Inc

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ABPA Foundation Inc

AA heritage Month-Little Palestine Day Recognition

Very generous!
$250
Thank you for your contribution. This is very generous of you!
Extremely generous!
$500
Thank you for your contribution. This extremely generous of you!
Generous
$150
Thank you for your contribution. This is generous of you!
Champion
$1,000
Thank you for your contribution. You are a champion!

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