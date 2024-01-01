Vendor Application • TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS 2024

🎉Join Us as a Vendor at the Tournament of Nations 2024!
Showcase your products/services to a diverse crowd.
Why Become a Vendor?
- Engage with a Diverse Crowd: Our event attracts a large, vibrant audience from all over, eager to explore and purchase unique, family-friendly items.
- Boost Your Business: Increase your brand visibility and sales by connecting directly with potential customers.
- Be Part of the Excitement: Experience the electric atmosphere of the Tournament of Nations, filled with sports, culture, and entertainment.
Vendor Details:
- Cost: Only $200 once selected.
- Product Requirements: We welcome a wide range of family-friendly items – from crafts and food to apparel and services.
- Location: Prime vendor spaces strategically placed to maximize your exposure and sales.
How to Apply:
- Fill Out the Application: Fill out our online form.
- Once Selected, You'll be Required to Make a Vendor Fee Payment: $200 vendor fee.
- Prepare for Success: Get ready to meet new customers and make great sales!
More Information?
For more information and to apply, contact steve@uablpro.org
We can't wait to see you there!
Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.