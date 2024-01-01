Logo
Vendor Application • TOURNAMENT OF NATIONS 2024

1120 Jackson Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20904, USA

 🎉Join Us as a Vendor at the Tournament of Nations 2024!


Showcase your products/services to a diverse crowd.


Why Become a Vendor?

  • Engage with a Diverse Crowd: Our event attracts a large, vibrant audience from all over, eager to explore and purchase unique, family-friendly items.
  • Boost Your Business: Increase your brand visibility and sales by connecting directly with potential customers.
  • Be Part of the Excitement: Experience the electric atmosphere of the Tournament of Nations, filled with sports, culture, and entertainment.

Vendor Details:

  • Cost: Only $200 once selected.
  • Product Requirements: We welcome a wide range of family-friendly items – from crafts and food to apparel and services.
  • Location: Prime vendor spaces strategically placed to maximize your exposure and sales.

How to Apply:

  1. Fill Out the Application: Fill out our online form.
  2. Once Selected, You'll be Required to Make a Vendor Fee Payment: $200 vendor fee.
  3. Prepare for Success: Get ready to meet new customers and make great sales!

More Information?

For more information and to apply, contact steve@uablpro.org


We can't wait to see you there!


Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.

