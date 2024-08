Get your limited edition 2024 Rescue Pets of Florida pride shirt! Available in unisex T-shirt, women's tank top, and women's comfort fit dolman - your choice of black or light gray!





Your purchase not only supports our rescue, but for every shirt sold, we're paying it forward with $5 going to campout - LGBTQ+ charity that offers kids and teens a summer camp where they can feel safe kicking back and having fun - while being their true selves!