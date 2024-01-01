2024 Fundraising PURPOSE AND TALENT INC.

"Redefining the Power of CreAtivity" represents the ability to use creative arts in a positive constructive way. The Conscience Music Event is to allow artist to use there arts and talents as a positive influence in the community.





PURPOSE AND TALENT INC. represents redefining the power of creativity by providing a platform for local artist to showcase their abilities. Performance and art as a beacon for transformative change, we foster an environment where community members not only discover their own potential, but also serves as a positive influence in their lives and those around them. A community where the resonance of artistic expression becomes a symbol of inspirational hope. This is the vision that drives Purpose and Talent.