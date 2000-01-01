Logo
Whiteside Theatre Foundation
common:paymentMethod*
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

DOORS: Punkraiser for Corvallis Music Collective ***Doors: 6pm***

361 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis, OR 97333, USA

***All-ages benefit show for Corvallis Music Collective***


Featuring Local Acts:


Skeleton Boy:
Pop Culture Punk from Albany/Corvallis. Keepin' it spooky 24/7/365!!
https://www.instagram.com/skeletonboyband/
https://open.spotify.com/album/1RxbDLpcMYqPMvNzzqWlLb?si=wB4L4Ja0TDKlHx3WdA7l8w

Riot! Riot!
Punk Band (Corvallis OR) with a side of everything!
The world can be dark. We believe ART, specifically music, brightens it.
Let us encourage YOU!
https://www.instagram.com/riotriotmusic/

Between Home & Somewhere Else
Between home & somewhere else is one of the bands of all time.
https://www.instagram.com/bhaswe_band/
https://open.spotify.com/album/4tWa3qByBSINpMOdKefqAP?si=22PWLlaiTgiiHZE4lsNJAQ

Mighty Lonely
Fast pop band from Portland, OR.
https://www.instagram.com/mightylonely/
https://open.spotify.com/album/22DIKOaAlzC6Memw5e0I1K?si=kHsMPseFSyui9IZRr5NZGw

Organizer: Whi

Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door. 

Online sales end 4pm day of show.

To get tickets over the phone, call 541-752-0437.

Box office open at 5:30pm.

Doors open at 6:00pm.

common:freeFormsBy