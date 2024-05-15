Cumberland Cultural Foundation

Hosted by

Cumberland Cultural Foundation

About this event

25th Anniversary Gilchrist Gala: Silver Spades Casino Royale

104 Washington St

Cumberland, MD 21502, USA

General Admission Ticket
$95
Step into a world of elegance and excitement with our Silver Spades Casino Royale theme, where the ambiance of a luxurious casino awaits you. Dress in your finest attire and prepare for an unforgettable night of entertainment.
Add a donation for Cumberland Cultural Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!