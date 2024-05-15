25th Anniversary Gilchrist Gala: Silver Spades Casino Royale

Step into a world of elegance and excitement with our Silver Spades Casino Royale theme, where the ambiance of a luxurious casino awaits you. Dress in your finest attire and prepare for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

Step into a world of elegance and excitement with our Silver Spades Casino Royale theme, where the ambiance of a luxurious casino awaits you. Dress in your finest attire and prepare for an unforgettable night of entertainment.

More details...