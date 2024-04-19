Weston Warrior Lacrosse Club is hosting a GIANT 50/50 RAFFLE! Proceeds from the raffle will be used towards uniforms/jerseys, referee fees, field usage fees, City of Weston permit fees, SFYLL league dues, and financial hardship scholarships. We also want to use some of the proceeds for next season to celebrate the 30th year of the Weston Warrior Lacrosse Club. Please help us make this fun fundraiser a huge success by purchasing your 50/50 tickets today! The drawing will be held at the End of the Season BBQ on Saturday, April 27th. You do not have to be present to win. **Winners must be 18 or older at the time of the drawing.** Please share with all your friends and family. Good luck, and Go, WARRIORS!