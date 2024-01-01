Empowered I Am Watch Sponsorship

The Empowered I Am Watch, designed by Kind I Am, leverages state-of-the-art biofeedback technology to monitor stress in real-time. It distinguishes between negative and positive stress while integrating location and time data to provide critical insights into the stress triggers. This is crucial for mental health management and for fostering a better understanding of one’s physiological and emotional state.





Key features of the watch include advanced biometric sensors, real-time stress monitoring, support notifications that alert caregivers or professionals during severe stress occurrences, and data security that ensures encrypted storage and transmission of information.





For a sponsorship of $150, the package includes the delivery of a proprietary watch to the chosen recipient and ensures a second watch is given to someone in the target demographic of support. This demographic includes vulnerable youth, adults who have had severe trauma recently and those who are recovering for more than 6 months, particularly focusing on refining the watch’s algorithms to increase its effectiveness and accuracy.





The initiative is also supported by a broader campaign aimed at improving mental health awareness and safety, inviting more sponsors and partners to join in transforming lives through innovative technology. Your participation as a sponsor not only supports the technological development but also contributes to a larger movement aimed at safeguarding mental health on a global scale where you are invited to participate in our zoom calls and Facebook Group to help work toward solving the world's largest challenges!