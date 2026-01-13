AAANupes Store

Make a bold statement with the AAANupes Grey Jersey, designed for Nupe pride and standout style. This premium button-up jersey features a sleek grey base accented with clean white pinstripes for a classic athletic look. The front proudly displays ΚΑΨ (Kappa Alpha Psi) lettering in contrasting cream and crimson tones, while the number adds a sharp, legacy-inspired touch.

Crafted for both comfort and durability, the jersey offers a smooth, breathable feel that’s perfect for step shows, new member showcases, homecomings, or casual wear. Crimson trim along the collar and button placket adds a refined finish that ties the design together.

Details:

Grey jersey with white pinstripes

Bold ΚΑΨ front lettering

Number 47 chest detail

Button-up front with contrast trim

Comfortable, athletic fit

Ideal for the softball tournament, informal chapter events, and everyday wear

Represent with confidence—this AAANupes Grey Jersey blends tradition, style, and pride in every detail. Yo!!!