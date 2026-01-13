AAANupes Store

Offered by
About this shop
Make a bold statement with the AAANupes Grey Jersey, designed for Nupe pride and standout style. This premium button-up jersey features a sleek grey base accented with clean white pinstripes for a classic athletic look. The front proudly displays ΚΑΨ (Kappa Alpha Psi) lettering in contrasting cream and crimson tones, while the number adds a sharp, legacy-inspired touch.
Crafted for both comfort and durability, the jersey offers a smooth, breathable feel that’s perfect for step shows, new member showcases, homecomings, or casual wear. Crimson trim along the collar and button placket adds a refined finish that ties the design together.
Details:
Represent with confidence—this AAANupes Grey Jersey blends tradition, style, and pride in every detail. Yo!!!
Show your pride and purpose with the AAANupes T-Shirt, a clean and powerful staple designed to represent excellence and achievement. This classic white tee features a bold circular crest on the chest highlighting the Abington–Ambler (PA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi® Fraternity, Inc. The striking red, black, and white design centers around the iconic “A” symbol and reinforces the message “All About Achievement.”
Made from soft, high-quality fabric, this T-shirt delivers a comfortable, modern fit that works perfectly for chapter events, community service, reunions, or everyday wear. Its timeless design makes it easy to style while proudly honoring legacy and brotherhood.
Details:
Represent the mission. Honor the legacy. The AAANupes T-Shirt is more than apparel—it’s a statement.
The AAANupes Bowling Jersey is just the thing for the proud AAANupe to wear at the Kanes at the Lanes Bowling Event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!