AABA Marketplace - Digital Shopping Guide

AABA Non-Member Full Page item
AABA Non-Member Full Page
$50

Non-Member / Full Page Ad (8"x10") TOTAL QTY AVAILABLE 12

Center pages and inside covers are not available with this purchase. Placement of your ad is the sole decision of AABA.

Full Page - AABA Member item
Full Page - AABA Member
$35

AABA Member / Full Page Ad approximately (8"x10")



AABA Non-Member Half Page item
AABA Non-Member Half Page
$40

$35 Non-Member / Half-Page Ad (5"x 8") TOTAL



AABA Member Half-Page item
AABA Member Half-Page
$30

AABA Member / Half-Page Ad (5"x 8")



Non-Member Quarter Page item
Non-Member Quarter Page
$25

Non-Member / Quarter Page Ad (4"x5")



AABA Member Quarter Page item
AABA Member Quarter Page
$20

AABA Member / Quarter Page Ad (4"x5")



Non-Member Line Ad item
Non-Member Line Ad
$20

Non-Member / Line Ad

Line ad includes your business name, address, website and Phone#, as it applies.

Line ad includes your business name, address, website and Phone#, as it applies.

AABA Member Line Ad item
AABA Member Line Ad
$10

AABA Member Line Ad



SPONSORSHIP FRONT
$200

FRONT INSIDE COVER

SPONSORSHIP FRONT
$200

FRONT FIRST PAGE

SPONSORSHIP BACK
$150

BACK LAST PAGE

SPONSORSHIP
$200

BACK INSIDE COVER

SPONSORSHIP MIDDLE
$200

INSIDE MIDDLE PAGE

