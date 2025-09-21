Sales closed

AABAJ Diwali 2025

1192 U.S. Hwy 64 West Business

Pittsboro, NC 27312, USA

AABAJ Member - Adult (Age 12+) ticket
$40

Grants entry to the AABAJ Members to Diwali event

AABAJ Member - Youth (Age 6 to 12 ) ticket
$30

Grants entry to the AABAJ Members to Diwali event

AABAJ Non member - Adult (Age 12+) ticket
$50

🎉 Non-Members Special! 🎉

Get your 2026 AABAJ Membership now and enjoy discounted tickets for Diwali 2025!


Secure your membership today:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/aabaj-american-association-of-bihar-and-jharkhand-memebership

AABAJ Non member - Youth (Age 6 to 12 ) ticket
$40

🎉 Non-Members Special! 🎉

Get your 2026 AABAJ Membership now and enjoy discounted tickets for Diwali 2025!


Secure your membership today:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/aabaj-american-association-of-bihar-and-jharkhand-memebership

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!