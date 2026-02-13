AABAJ Holi Milan 2026

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Grants entry to the AABAJ Members to Holi event
Grants entry to the AABAJ Members to Holi event along with their parents
🎉 Non-Members Family Special! 🎉
Get your 2026 AABAJ Membership now and enjoy discounted tickets for Holi 2026!
Secure your membership today:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/aabaj-american-association-of-bihar-and-jharkhand-memebership
🎉 Non-Members Special with parents l! 🎉
Get your 2026 AABAJ Membership now and enjoy discounted tickets for Holi 2026!
Secure your membership today:
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/aabaj-american-association-of-bihar-and-jharkhand-memebership
Grants entry to one AABAJ Member to Holi event
Grants entry to one Non AABAJ Member to Holi event
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