Hosted by

AABAJ (American Association of Bihar and Jharkhand)

About this event

AABAJ Holi Milan 2026

53 Hunter St

Apex, NC 27502, USA

AABAJ Member - Family Ticket
$50

Grants entry to the AABAJ Members to Holi event

AABAJ Member - Family Ticket (with Parents)
$70

Grants entry to the AABAJ Members to Holi event along with their parents

AABAJ Non member - Family Ticket
$60

🎉 Non-Members Family Special! 🎉

Get your 2026 AABAJ Membership now and enjoy discounted tickets for Holi 2026!


Secure your membership today:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/aabaj-american-association-of-bihar-and-jharkhand-memebership

AABAJ Non member - Family Ticket (with Parents)
$80

🎉 Non-Members Special with parents l! 🎉

Get your 2026 AABAJ Membership now and enjoy discounted tickets for Holi 2026!


Secure your membership today:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/aabaj-american-association-of-bihar-and-jharkhand-memebership

Aabaj Member - Individual
$20

Grants entry to one AABAJ Member to Holi event

Aabaj Non Member - Individual
$30

Grants entry to one Non AABAJ Member to Holi event

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