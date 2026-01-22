AABASD Annual Gala

● Table for twelve (12)

● Two (2) full-page advertisements in the program book (First choice of premium placement: inside front cover, inside back cover, or outside back cover)

● Logo displayed on all marketing materials (program, invitations, email blasts, social media, and digital promotions)

● Multimedia acknowledgment with logo displayed throughout the event

● Two (2) bottles of liquor provided at the sponsor’s table

● Personal acknowledgment and thank-you from the podium

● Prominent recognition on AABA’s website

● Logo etched on commemorative souvenir wine glasses provided to all gala guests

● Opportunity to place small, branded giveaways on dinner tables (items to be provided by sponsor)