AABASD Annual Gala

Guests must be over 21
Must be a confirmed student over 21
● Table for twelve (12)
● Two (2) full-page advertisements in the program book (First choice of premium placement: inside front cover, inside back cover, or outside back cover)
● Logo displayed on all marketing materials (program, invitations, email blasts, social media, and digital promotions)
● Multimedia acknowledgment with logo displayed throughout the event
● Two (2) bottles of liquor provided at the sponsor’s table
● Personal acknowledgment and thank-you from the podium
● Prominent recognition on AABA’s website
● Logo etched on commemorative souvenir wine glasses provided to all gala guests
● Opportunity to place small, branded giveaways on dinner tables (items to be provided by sponsor)
● Table for ten (10)
● One (1) Full-page advertisement in the program book (Second choice of premium placement, after Title Sponsor)
● Logo displayed on all marketing materials
● Multimedia acknowledgment with logo displayed at the event
● One (1) bottle of liquor provided at the sponsor’s table
● Opportunity to place small, branded giveaways on dinner tables (items to be provided by sponsor)
● Six (6) Gala Tickets (Subject to Title and Diamond Sponsor priority)
● Half-page advertisement in the program book
● Logo displayed on all marketing materials
● Multimedia acknowledgment with logo displayed at the event
● Opportunity to place small, branded giveaways on dinner tables (items to be provided by sponsor)
● Four (4) Gala Tickets (Subject to Title, Diamond, and Gold Sponsor priority)
● Half-page (½) advertisement in the program book
● Logo displayed on all marketing materials
● Multimedia acknowledgment with logo displayed at the event
● Three (3) tickets to the dinner.
● Signage at the bar and recognition as Wine sponsor for the dinner.
● Half page (½) advertisement in program book.
● Recognition in the program, invitations, email blasts, and on the AABA website.
● Three (3) tickets to the dinner.
● Signage at the DJ booth and recognition as DJ sponsor for the dinner.
● Half page (½) advertisement in program book.
● Recognition in the program, invitations, email blasts, and on the AABA website
● Two (2) tickets to the dinner.
● Signage at event and recognition as the Centerpiece sponsor for the dinner.
● Half (½) page advertisement in program book.
● Recognition in the program, invitations, email blasts, and on the AABA website.
● Two (2) tickets to the dinner.
● Prominent signage at photobooth and recognition as a Photobooth Sponsor.
● Logo included on photobooth display
● Half-page (½) advertisement in the program book
● Recognition in the program, invitations, email blasts, and on the AABA website.
● Two (2) tickets to the dinner.
● Prominent signage at gala and recognition as a Program Sponsor.
● Logo included on silent auction display
● Half-page (½) advertisement in the program book
● Recognition in the program, invitations, email blasts, and on the AABA website.
Only available to Bar Organizations
● Two (2) tickets to the dinner.
● Logo displayed in program book with other Bar Organizations.
● Recognition in the program, invitations, email blasts, and on the AABA website.
