AABE FL - 2025 SCHOLARSHIP GOLF CLASSIC

10350 Emerson Lake Blvd

Orlando, FL 32832, USA

Title Sponsor
$8,000

One title sponsorship is available

Two (2) foursomes

Podium time to address the audience

Hole Signage

Recognition as title sponsor on tournament collateral

Verbal recognition at tournament

Recognition on AABE FL website and social media outlets

Corporate table at event (optional)

Opportunity to include item in swag bag

Platinum Sponsor
$6,000

One (1) foursome

Recognition on AABE FL website

Recognition in tournament program

Corporate logo on tournament collateral

Hole signage

Opportunity to include item in swag bag

Gold Sponsor
$3,000

One (1) foursome

Recognition on AABE FL website

Recognition in tournament program

Lunch & Beverage Sponsor
$4,000

One (1) foursome

Company name on signage as "Lunch Sponsor"

Opportunity to place company promo items in lunch area

Recognition at the tournament luncheon

Hole Sponsor
$300

Recognition at hole

Individual Player
$150

Entry fee includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, and lunch

