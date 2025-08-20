AABE FL - 2025 SCHOLARSHIP GOLF CLASSIC

One title sponsorship is available
• Two (2) foursomes
• Podium time to address the audience
• Hole Signage
• Recognition as title sponsor on tournament collateral
• Verbal recognition at tournament
• Recognition on AABE FL website and social media outlets
• Corporate table at event (optional)
• Opportunity to include item in swag bag
• One (1) foursome
• Recognition on AABE FL website
• Recognition in tournament program
• Corporate logo on tournament collateral
• Hole signage
• Opportunity to include item in swag bag
• One (1) foursome
• Recognition on AABE FL website
• Recognition in tournament program
• One (1) foursome
• Company name on signage as "Lunch Sponsor"
• Opportunity to place company promo items in lunch area
• Recognition at the tournament luncheon
• Recognition at hole
• Entry fee includes golf, cart, continental breakfast, and lunch
