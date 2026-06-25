AABEA Silicon Valley

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AABEA Silicon Valley

About this event

AABEA-Silicon-Valley Fundraising for Projects in Bangladesh

Fremont

CA, USA

Donate for VLSI , AI and Engineering Labs in Bangladesh
Pay what you can

These donation will help to allocate VLSI , AI software to Bangladeshi universities . You will receive updates in emails about how your donation is being utilized.

Donate for Scholarship Project
Pay what you can

This donation will help a needy student with their books, tuition, meals and lodging . You will receive updates in emails about how your donation is being utilized.

General Admission for the event on Oct 17th 2026
$35

Individual ticket to attend Fundraising event on Oct 17th 2026 - you can hear directly from AABEA executives who are involved in these projects and also learn from companies/ individuals who will interact with professors and students in Bangladesh .

Kid's Ticket for Oct 17th event
$15

Ages 4 -7 years ( $15)

Below 4 years free-entry . Above 7 years regular ticket price.

Group Ticket for Oct 17th event
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Must buy at least 10 tickets to receive the discount

Add a donation for AABEA Silicon Valley

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!