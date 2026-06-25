AABEA-Silicon-Valley Fundraising for Projects in Bangladesh

About this event
These donation will help to allocate VLSI , AI software to Bangladeshi universities . You will receive updates in emails about how your donation is being utilized.
This donation will help a needy student with their books, tuition, meals and lodging . You will receive updates in emails about how your donation is being utilized.
Individual ticket to attend Fundraising event on Oct 17th 2026 - you can hear directly from AABEA executives who are involved in these projects and also learn from companies/ individuals who will interact with professors and students in Bangladesh .
Ages 4 -7 years ( $15)
Below 4 years free-entry . Above 7 years regular ticket price.
Must buy at least 10 tickets to receive the discount
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!